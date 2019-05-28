Filed Under:CW Stars, cw11 seattle, kstw, Tweets of the Week

Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!

View this post on Instagram

Times were had. And they were delightful. To 38.

A post shared by Grant Gustin (@grantgust) on

View this post on Instagram

candy 🍑

A post shared by Sarah Jeffery (@sarahmjeffery) on

View this post on Instagram

Levelled up ✨

A post shared by Madeleine Mantock ✨ (@missmads) on

View this post on Instagram

🌸

A post shared by Tyler Blackburn (@tylerjblackburn) on

View this post on Instagram

Pepto Bismol, but make it fashion.

A post shared by Elizabeth Gillies (@lizgillz) on

 

