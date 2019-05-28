Comments
Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!
Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!
GO #aladdin #worldpremiere @disneyaladdin #disneyfamily 🙌🏼🎉👨👩👧👦 @heidibal @Disney @DisneyStudios pic.twitter.com/VoifxFpykT
— Jaime Camil (@jaimecamil) May 22, 2019
Just have to add my praise out there for #Booksmart. I loved it. I had so much fun watching it and you can tell it was such a joy to be a part of. Go support women filmmakers!! @oliviawilde
— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) May 26, 2019
If you haven’t seen @Booksmart yet – what are you waiting for?! @oliviawilde did a fantastic job directing and there are great performances by the entire cast. The soundtrack is fantastic as well. Can’t wait to hear what you think!
— Danielle Panabaker (@dpanabaker) May 28, 2019
☕️ = the most important meal of the day. pic.twitter.com/fHnDdbx04k
— Danielle Panabaker (@dpanabaker) May 22, 2019
View this post on Instagram
Times were had. And they were delightful. To 38.
A post shared by Grant Gustin (@grantgust) on
View this post on Instagram
Truly a beautiful monument to visit 🕌🧕🏾 #AbuDhabi
A post shared by Candice Patton (@candicepatton) on
Not everyone was onboard for my drastic change to Ravi’s costume this late into the series… #iZOMBiE #YNWA pic.twitter.com/JHop6uTIXB
— Rahul Kohli (@RahulKohli13) May 24, 2019
I’ll do whatever she asks. pic.twitter.com/KiVbSAEntY
— Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) May 22, 2019
Thank you to everyone who fought and died in service Thank you to the families who lost loved ones. We wouldn’t have our lives if you hadn’t sacrificed so much.
— Misha Collins (@mishacollins) May 27, 2019
Rewatching #prettywoman "I didn’t know what you wanted so I took the liberty of ordering everything on the menu" dreams👏come👏true👏
— Caity Lotz (@caitylotz) May 25, 2019
View this post on Instagram
#fbf Looking back to #Season2 of #LegendsOfTomorrow—#RayPalmer can be very #disarming. 😁
A post shared by Brandon Routh (@brandonjrouth) on
View this post on Instagram
7 am ☕️, pure bliss, waking up in the middle of nature… in this tent with you. ⛺️ @undercanvasofficial
A post shared by Vanessa Morgan (@vanessamorgan) on
When u find ur light & ur smiles pop 😁 Luv these ladies so much! Theyve both been a huge part of my #mentalhealth journey. Theyre warriors. Theyre incredibly brave. Thnk u for inspiring me @YashiBrown & @MarielHemingway 🙏🏼💚 & a huge thnx to @WeRise_LA 👉🏼 https://t.co/c9E859VQvK pic.twitter.com/tXRkBlXow7
— Mädchen Amick (@madchenamick) May 24, 2019
Thank you to everyone who made these 22 episodes happen and everyone who supported us along the way!! It truly takes a village to create a season of television and I am endlessly grateful for this journey. #charmed #wheresniko pic.twitter.com/3WWRUBoWC7
— Ellen Tamaki (@ellentorii) May 20, 2019
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Sarah Jeffery (@sarahmjeffery) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Madeleine Mantock ✨ (@missmads) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Tyler Blackburn (@tylerjblackburn) on
Dostoyevsky really setting the mood with today’s weather for my last performance in Crime + Punishment.
— Michael Trevino (@Michael_Trevino) May 26, 2019
View this post on Instagram
I call this the “manage people’s expectations” photo.
A post shared by Ruby Rose (@rubyrose) on
If anyone was wondering, @NafessaWilliams skin and face is LITERAL perfection. I didn’t really know what was going on. I legit was like “👀👀👀where you get that skin and those eyes!” Good times 😘 pic.twitter.com/yFMpNAWNco
— Meagan Tandy (@meagantandy) May 23, 2019
•travel as much and as often as you can• broaden your mind• walk in someone else’s shoes• eat foreign cuisine• step outside of your bubble• talk to a stranger•our world is so fkn big and beautiful 💓❤️
📷: William Reed pic.twitter.com/EAHIEm5fJK
— Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) May 22, 2019
View this post on Instagram
Pepto Bismol, but make it fashion.
A post shared by Elizabeth Gillies (@lizgillz) on