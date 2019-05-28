Filed Under:cw network, CW NEws, CW primetime, CW Talk, cw11 seattle, kstw, the cw


TV Guide gets the details from DC’s Legends of Tomorrow‘s boss on that Zari twist and what it means for season 5!

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow — “Terms of Service” — Image Number: LGN415a_0736b.jpg — Pictured: Tala Ashe as Zari — Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/The CW — Ã‚Â© 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

TVLine learns from In the Dark star about reasons for renewing the show!

In The Dark — “Bait and Switch” — Image Number: ITD110b_0002.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Brooke Markham as Jess and Perry Mattfeld as Murphy — Photo: Christos Kalohoridis/The CW — © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Screen Rant lists 10 things you never knew about The Flash‘s costume!

Deadline shares the news of Riverdale surpassing Dead to Me as Netflix’s most-watched list in the UK!

Riverdale — “Chapter Thirty-Five: Brave New World” — Image Number: RVD222a_0056.jpg — Pictured (L-R): KJ Apa as Archie and Camila Mendes as Veronica — Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW — Ã‚Â© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

E! Online finds out how Jensen Ackles wants Supernatural to end!

Vanity Fair thinks the teaser for Katy Keene is vibing Riverdale with a touch of Gossip Girl flair!

