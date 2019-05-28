



news

TV Guide gets the details from DC’s Legends of Tomorrow‘s boss on that Zari twist and what it means for season 5!

TVLine learns from In the Dark star about reasons for renewing the show!

Screen Rant lists 10 things you never knew about The Flash‘s costume!

Deadline shares the news of Riverdale surpassing Dead to Me as Netflix’s most-watched list in the UK!

E! Online finds out how Jensen Ackles wants Supernatural to end!

Vanity Fair thinks the teaser for Katy Keene is vibing Riverdale with a touch of Gossip Girl flair!