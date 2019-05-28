RELATIONSHIP ISSUES — With Jess (Brooke Markham) focusing all of her attention on Vanessa (guest star Humberly Gonzalez, “Orphan Black”), Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) begins to feel neglected. To make matters worse, tensions begin to rise between her and Max (Casey Diedrick). Meanwhile, Jules (guest star Saycon Sengbloh, “Scandal”) is forced to make a quick decision. Derek Webster, Kathleen York, and Keston John. Steve Tsuchida directed the episode written by Kara Brown (#109). Original airdate: Thursday, May 30th, 2019 @ 9pm