BUELLER, BUELLER, BUELLER? — While investigating the death of independently wealthy, 19-year-old, Harris Miller, Liv (Rose McIver), on brain à la Ferris Bueller, attempts to cheer up Ravi (Rahul Kohli) who has been spiraling after learning some unfortunate news. Meanwhile, after a nasty fall at the crime scene, Clive (Malcolm Goodwin) is forced to continue his part of the investigation via FaceTime. Lastly, things are suddenly going from bad to worse for Blaine (David Anders). Robert Buckley, Aly Michalka and Bryce Hodgson also star. Linda-Lisa Hayter directed the episode written by Bob Dearden (#505). Original airdate: Thursday, May 30th, 2019 @ 8pm