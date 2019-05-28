Masters of Illusion -- "It's All In The Cards" -- Image MOI501_0004 -- Pictured: Host, Dean Cain -- Photo: Masters of Illusion, LLC. All rights reserved.

ONE-HOUR SPECIAL

21st ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL HOSTED BY DEAN CAIN – Dean Cain hosts this one-hour special featuring brand new magic and special moments highlighting the seasons of Masters of Illusion. The special will include Masters of Illusion performers Murray SawChuck, Greg Frewin, Mac King, Franz Harary, Barry and Stuart, Farrell Dillon, Naathan Phan, Jeki Yoo and Jonathan Pendragon. Produced by David McKenzie and Jim Romanovich for Associated Television. Original airdate: Friday, May 31st, 2019 @ 8pm