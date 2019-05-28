



Enter to win two (2) complimentary movie passes to TOMORROW MAN!

Click here to enter!

Screening Info:

Tuesday, June 11th, 2019 @ 7:00PM

AMC Pacific Place

Seattle, WA

Please note:

Winners will receive VIP admission for two to the advance screening of TOMORROW MAN on June 11 at 7:00 PM. Winners will need to arrive at the theater by 6:20pm to claim their seats and all parties must be present to enter the theater. Winners will be drawn on or about Monday, June 10th.

NO PHONE CALLS, PLEASE. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW. All federal, state and local regulations apply. Entries must be received by 6/10 at 10:00 am via this form. Employees of all promotional partners, their agencies and those who have received a prize within the last 90 days are not eligible. Universal Pictures, Allied-THA and their affiliates accept no responsibility or liability in connection with any loss or accident incurred in connection with use of a prize. A recipient of prizes assumes any and all risks related to use of prize and accepts any restrictions required by prize provider. Prizes cannot be exchanged, transferred or redeemed for cash, in whole or in part.

THE TOMORROW MAN

Synopsis: Ed Hemsler spends his life preparing for a disaster that may never come, and Ronnie Meisner spends her life shopping for things she may never use. These two people will try to find love while trying not to get lost in each other’s stuff.

Movie trailer:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WKzLjjYnWnU