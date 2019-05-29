



See what’s coming up in and around town this week in Seattle!

SEATTLE INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL on now through Sunday, June 9th, 2019 in Seattle!

Seattle International Film Festival (SIFF) is billed as America’s largest film festival. Join top directors, actors, and critics who attend festival premieres and screenings by buying a single ticket or a pass.

BALLARD JAZZ FESTIVAL on Wednesday, May 29th, 2019 through Saturday, June 1st, 2019 in Ballard!

The Ballard Jazz Festival offers world-class musicians every day, including drums on Wednesday, guitars on Thursday, a mainstage concert on Friday, a picnic Saturday afternoon, and a jazz walk at 10 venues Saturday evening.

2019 BELLEVUE JAZZ & BLUES FESTIVAL on Wednesday, May 29th through Sunday, June 2nd, 2019 in Bellevue!

Hear top national and regional jazz musicians at the Bellevue Jazz & Blues Festival. Some events are free.

SUMMER SOLSTICE NIGHT MARKET on Friday, May 31st through Saturday, June 1st, 2019 at 8pm at Magnuson Hangar 30!

Family-friendly Solstice Night Market has street food and art vendors in Hangar 30 at Magnuson Park. Held in May and December. Free.

STAMP AND SCRAPBOOK EXPO on Friday, May 31st through Saturday, June 1st, 2019 at Washington State Fairgrounds!

Scrapbookers will find classes, vendors, and crop parties at Stamp & Scrapbook Expo at the Washington State Fair Events Center in Puyallup.

BITE OF GREECE SEATTLE on Friday, May 31st through Sunday, June 2nd, 2019 at Greek Orthodox Church of Assumption!

For a relaxed alternative to the giant St. Demetrios Greek Festival in October, check out the Greek food, wine, and music at Bite of Greece Seattle at Greek Orthodox Church of the Assumption on Capitol Hill. Free.

HONK! FEST WEST 2019 on Friday, May 31st through Sunday, June 2nd, 2019 in Seattle!

HONK! Fest West is a roving performance in Seattle neighborhoods by loud marching bands, drum corps, and samba lines.

21ST ANNUAL HERB AND FOOD FAIR on Saturday, June 1st, 2019 in Kenmore!

Herb and Food Fair has food, cooking demonstrations, nutritional experts, children’s crafts, live music, and garden tours at Bastyr University in Kenmore.

DUVALL DAYS ANNUAL FESTIVAL on Saturday, June 1st, 2019 in Duvall!

Duvall Days closes Main Street to cars for a 10:30 a.m. parade, craft and food vendors, live music, kids’ activities, a beer/wine garden, and fireworks. Free.

BELLINGHAM SCOTTISH GATHERING on Saturday, June 1st, 2019 in Ferndale!

Bellingham Scottish Gathering has traditional athletic competitions. a dance competition, bagpipe bands, food and craft vendors, a beer garden, and Scottish animals at Hovander Homestead Park in Ferndale.

GLAZER’S 10TH ANNUAL PHOTOFEST on Saturday, June 1st, 2019 at Glazer’s Camera and The Collective Seattle!

PhotoFest offers free talks and workshops about photography, photo walks, and a chance to meet reps from the camera industry at Glazer’s Camera. Free.

SEATTLE CENTER PAGDIRIWANG PHILIPPINE FESTIVAL on Saturday, June 1st through Sunday, June 2nd, 2019 at Seattle Center!

See Filipino performances and exhibits with food for sale during Pagdiriwang at Seattle Center Armory and amphitheatre. Free.

WASHINGTON STATE SPORTS COLLECTORS SHOW on Saturday, June 1st through Sunday, June 2nd, 2019 in Shoreline!

Find vintage material from baseball, basketball, football, hockey, boxing and more at the Washington State Sports Collectors Show at Meridian Park Elementary in Shoreline.

ODDMALL EMPORIUM OF THE WEIRD FREE ADMISSION on Saturday, June 1st through Sunday, June 2nd, 2019 in Monroe!

See unusual creations by 100 artists and crafters at Oddmall Emporium of the Weird, and visit the food trucks at Evergreen State Fairgrounds in Monroe. Repeats in November. Free.

DOZER DAY on Saturday, June 1st and Sunday, June 2nd, 2019 at Washington State Fair Events Center!

Dozer Day is like going to a fair only our rides are real heavy construction equipment. Kids hop in the driver’s seat and actually drive dozers, excavators and other heavy equipment with a professional operator at their side. Not only is it a dream-come-true for kids (and fun for the whole family), the event also benefits many children’s charities.

MARITIME GIG FESTIVAL on Saturday, June 1st through Sunday, June 2nd, 2019 in Gig Harbor!

Maritime Gig Festival includes a pancake breakfast, fun run, parade (Saturday 10 a.m.), entertainment and bands, food booths, and a Sunday car show.

ANACORTES WATERFRONT FESTIVAL on Saturday, June 1st through Sunday, June 2nd, 2019 in Anacortes!

Anacortes Waterfront Festival offers free boat rides, boat-building demonstrations, entertainment, food vendors, a beer/wine garden, car shows, and kids’ activities. Free.

2019 SAN JUAN ISLAND ARTISTS’ STUDIO TOUR on Saturday, June 1st through Sunday, June 2nd, 2019 in the San Juans!

Visit 22 art studios to see the work of 62 artists on the San Juan Island Artists’ Studio Tour. Free.

BIG BACKYARD 5k on Sunday, June 2nd, 2019 at Marymoor Park!

Founded in 2010, the Big Backyard 5K, also known as the BBY5K, is a 5K run/walk at King County’s Marymoor Park. Proceeds from the BBY5K benefit King County Parks and brings the organization financial support for maintenance and operations of Your Big Backyard.

LUSTGARTEN PANCREATIVE CANCER RESEARCH WALK on Saturday, June 1st at Magnuson Park!

Join in for the annual Lustgarten Walk—Seattle on Saturday, June 1st! Local residents fight against pancreatic cancer at Magnuson Park, raising awareness and funding for pancreatic cancer research.

Have a great week!