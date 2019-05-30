PHASES – With Jorge (guest star Alfonso DiLuca) officially moved into Alba’s (Ivonne Coll) house with his stuff, it quickly has changed the dynamic, making Jane (Gina Rodriguez) to uncomfortable. Rafael (Justin Baldoni) and Jane work on their co-parenting of Mateo now that they have a potential way to help Mateo. Rogelio (Jaime Camil) has a new set of unexpected problems arise on set with River (guest star Brooke Shields). Meanwhile, Xo (Andrea Navedo) is nervous about her last PET scan and what the results could show. Leo Zisman directed the episode written by Liz Sczudlo (#511). Original airdate: Wednesday, June 5th, 2019 @ 9pm