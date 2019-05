DIFFERENCES — Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) and Jess (Brooke Markham) are both going through similar situations, but they are handling things very differently. Meanwhile, Felix (Morgan Krantz) and Jess share a beautiful moment together. Rich Sommer, Derek Webster, Kathleen York, Keston John and Thamela Mpumlwana also star. Randy Zisk directed the episode written by Louisa Levy (#110). Original airdate: Thursday, June 6th, 2019 @ 9pm