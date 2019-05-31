MALCOLM GOODWIN DIRECTS THE EPISODE — After consuming the brain of the ultimate matchmaker, Liv (Rose McIver) is determined to find the perfect match for Major (Robert Buckley). Meanwhile, Blaine (David Anders) will stoop to any level to protect himself. Lastly, Don E (Bryce Hodgson) contemplates an interesting offer. Malcolm Goodwin, Rahul Kohli and Aly Michalka also star. Malcolm Goodwin directed the episode written by Joshua Levy & Prathi Srinivasan (#506). Original airdate: Thursday, May 31st, 2019 @ 8pm