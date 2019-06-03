Burden of Truth -- "The Rabbit Hole" -- Image Number: BoT_Ep2_0037.jpg -- Pictured (left): Kristin Kreuk as Joanna Hanley -- Photo: © 2018 Cause One Productions Inc. and Cause One Manitoba Inc.

JOANNA’S NEW CASE PUTS HER IN DANGER – Joanna (Kristin Kreuk) deals with the aftermath of a serious and dangerous invasion of her privacy. Meanwhile, Billy (Peter Mooney) entertains his brother’s (guest star Andrew Chown) idea to save Millwood, and Gerrilyn (Jessica Matten) makes a drastic move. The episode was directed by Grant Harvey and written by Adam Pettle (#202). The CW original airdate: Sunday, June 9th, 2019 @ 8pm