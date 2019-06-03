Filed Under:cw network, CW primetime, CW Stars, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw, the cw, Tweets of the Week

Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!

We interrupt this family vacation to thank you for helping @fivefeetapartfilm cross the $80m mark globally! Insane!! When little films like this do well, it helps other filmmakers who want to tell stories that make a difference get their films made. In a growing digital age, it also gives the studio system faith that beautiful stories that inspire are worth releasing on the big screen. Thank you to everyone who supported this movie, and for all of you fans who went to see it multiple times… I am forever grateful. Thank you to the whole team who made it & to @cbsfilms & @lionsgate for releasing it! Thank you to the CF community for embracing this film and going to see it over and over again with your friends. Most of all thank you to @clairesplacefoundation – without Claire’s inspiration this film wouldn’t have happened. There are still some more countries left (Like Sweden- June 14th) and it will be available to rent very soon! 🙏🏼🙏🏼#fivefeetapart

Chillin on the top of the world. 🌆🌍 #dubai

We can do candids #coupleokidsfromsurrey

@joshuatreenps

Making magic. @istillbelieve

How’s everyone doing today?

Dogs > people

