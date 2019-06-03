Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!
View this post on Instagram
We interrupt this family vacation to thank you for helping @fivefeetapartfilm cross the $80m mark globally! Insane!! When little films like this do well, it helps other filmmakers who want to tell stories that make a difference get their films made. In a growing digital age, it also gives the studio system faith that beautiful stories that inspire are worth releasing on the big screen. Thank you to everyone who supported this movie, and for all of you fans who went to see it multiple times… I am forever grateful. Thank you to the whole team who made it & to @cbsfilms & @lionsgate for releasing it! Thank you to the CF community for embracing this film and going to see it over and over again with your friends. Most of all thank you to @clairesplacefoundation – without Claire’s inspiration this film wouldn’t have happened. There are still some more countries left (Like Sweden- June 14th) and it will be available to rent very soon! 🙏🏼🙏🏼#fivefeetapart
View this post on Instagram
I’m cycling through Italy at the end of June from Venice to Rome, so in honor of my beloved Brooklyn I bought this riding top today. Soon after, I saw this great bike to try out and gave it a whirl, but I fell off the darn thing… Should have been wearing a helmet too, very naughty.
View this post on Instagram
Just completed my trip around the world (in less than 2 weeks). Here’s a few pics from NYC, Rome, Dubai, Melbourne. Here’s to all the friends that came with and all the friends we saw along the way. Love you all (especially you, little Joey). Good times! Now, I sleep for a month. 🙏🏼😉