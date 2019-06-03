Filed Under:cw network, CW NEws, CW primetime, CW Talk, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw, the cw


Comicbook.com gets intel from Arrow‘s Stephen Amell about his favorite supporting character and villain!

Arrow — \”All for Nothing\” — Image Number: AR612a_0255.jpg — Pictured: Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen/Green Arrow — Photo: Bettina Strauss/The CW — Ã‚Â© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All rights Reserved.

Rolling Stone learns that DC’s Legends of Tomorrow decision to get weird made it TV’s best superhero show!

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow — “Hey World!” — Image Number: LGN416a_0292br.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary, Nick Zano as Nate Heywood/Steel and Adam Tsekhman as Agent Gary Green — Photo: Katie Yu/The CW — Ã‚Â© 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

TVLine shares which characters Supernatural stars think will return for the final season!

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

TVLine gets a preview of Rachel Skarsten’s Batwoman villain character, Big Bad Alice!

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 16: Rachel Skarsten attends the 2019 CW Network Upfront at New York City Center on May 16, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

CBS Los Angeles learns what it’s like for Perry Mattfield to play a blind character in In the Dark!

Deadline gets the cast line-up of the new summer series coming to CWTV called Pandora!

