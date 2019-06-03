TALENT ABOUNDS – The Big Stage is the ultimate non-competitive platform for talented acts from around the world to display their mastery of performance, with disciplines ranging from singing and stand-up routines to impressive acrobatics and aerial dance, along with everything in between. Acts include Omri and Paulina, Charity and Andres, Lady Light Laser Girl, Josh Horton and Terry Fator. Hosted by Elizabeth Stanton and James Maslow, produced by David McKenzie and David Martin for Associated Television International. Original airdate: Friday, June 7th, 2019 @ 9:30pm