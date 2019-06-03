SERIES PREMIERE OF THE ULTIMATE TALENT SHOW WITH HOSTS ELIZABETH STANTON AND JAMES MASLOW – The Big Stage is the ultimate non-competitive platform for talented acts from around the world to display their mastery of performance, with disciplines ranging from singing and stand-up routines to impressive acrobatics and aerial dance, along with everything in between. Acts include VMO, Lina Liu, Sara & Hero, Myra Kramer and Elizabeth Fraley and W.O.W. Las Vegas. Produced by David McKenzie and David Martin for Associated Television International. Original airdate: Friday, June 7th, 2019 @ 9pm