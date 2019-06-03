Filed Under:cw network, CW primetime, cw11 seattle, kstw, The Big Stage, the cw

SERIES PREMIERE OF THE ULTIMATE TALENT SHOW WITH HOSTS ELIZABETH STANTON AND JAMES MASLOW – The Big Stage is the ultimate non-competitive platform for talented acts from around the world to display their mastery of performance, with disciplines ranging from singing and stand-up routines to impressive acrobatics and aerial dance, along with everything in between.  Acts include VMO, Lina Liu, Sara & Hero, Myra Kramer and Elizabeth Fraley and W.O.W. Las Vegas.  Produced by David McKenzie and David Martin for Associated Television International. Original airdate: Friday, June 7th, 2019 @ 9pm

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s