Comicbook.com reports Arrow star Stephen Amell doesn’t care about spoilers… …to the point where he asked someone to spoil ‘Avengers: Endgame’ for him on opening night. I read a story that sometimes being spoiled and knowing how a story ends actually adds to the enjoyment of watching it. Stephen Amell He then realized he wouldn’t be able to see the film for weeks. ‘Arrow’ returns for its final season on the CW this fall.