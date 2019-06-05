



See what’s coming up in and around town this week in Seattle!

SEATTLE INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL on now through Sunday, June 9th, 2019 in Seattle!

Seattle International Film Festival (SIFF) is billed as America’s largest film festival. Join top directors, actors, and critics who attend festival premieres and screenings by buying a single ticket or a pass.

VASHON SHEEPDOG CLASSIC on Thursday, June 6th through Sunday, June 9th, 2019 at Misty Isle Farms on Vashon Island!

Buy tickets in advance and bring a chair or blanket to watch trained dogs compete in the field at Vashon Sheepdog Classic, and visit the food and fiber-arts vendors. To get to Vashon Island, see the directions.

QUESTIVAL on Friday, June 7th through Saturday, June 8th, 2019 at Magnuson Park Hangar 30!

The Cotopaxi Questival is a 24-hour adventure race where teams of 2-6 friends explore the unknown in their city and the wild spaces around it, do things they never thought possible, and share the stoke with a fun and supportive community. Make 2019 the year you step off the map of your own life and explore new spaces with Questival.

SORTICULTURE GARDEN ARTS FESTIVAL on Friday, June 7th through Sunday, June 9th, 2019 at Legion Memorial Park!

Hand-crafted art for the garden, and specialty plants celebrate creative outdoor living at Sorticulture. Chat with artists, talk to a plant experts or enjoy live music from the wine garden all in a lush arboretum setting.

MAPLE VALLEY DAYS on Friday, June 7th through Sunday, June 9th, 2019 in Maple Valley!

Maple Valley Days features a carnival, entertainment, weekend art fair, parade (Sat. 10 a.m.), and car show (Sat. 8 to 3) at Lake Wilderness Park. Free.

SEATTLE INTERNATIONAL DANCE FESTIVAL on Friday, June 7th through Saturday, June 22nd, 2019 in various locations in Seattle!

Seattle International Dance Festival is an explosion of dance and the arts both indoors and outdoors.

2019 INDIGENOUS PEOPLE FESTIVAL on Saturday, June 8th, 2019 at Seattle Center!

Indigenous People Festival is a free event that provides an opportunity for Native people to celebrate their traditions and for visitors to learn more about indigenous cultures through song, dance, performances, art, food, and the sharing of indigenous knowledge.

VOLUNTEER PARK PRIDE FESTIVAL on Saturday, June 8th, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Volunteer Park!

The Volunteer Park Pride Festival is a chance for family and friends to come together in one of Seattle’s iconic parks and celebrate queer arts, music, performance & culture. This event is FREE and ALL-AGES, and there will be a beer garden, live music, food trucks, craft fair & informational booths.

BREWSHED BEERFEST on Saturday, June 8th, 2019 at Hale’s Ales Palladium!

Washington Wild is happy to present our 6th Annual Brewshed® Beer Fest! Our Brewshed Alliance partners will be pouring over 40 of their delicious beers and ciders in the festive and fun Hale’s Ales Palladium.

GEORGETOWN CARNIVAL on Saturday, June 8th, 2019 from Noon to 10 p.m. in Georgetown!

Georgetown Carnival features odd art, nonstop music, carnival games, arts & crafts, food trucks, and beer & wine gardens. Free.

PHINNEYWOOD GARAGE SALE DAY 2019 on Saturday, June 8th, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Phinney Ridge and Greenwood neighborhood!

Shop at 100 yard sales in the neighborhood surrounding Phinney Center during PhinneyWood Garage Sale Day. Free.

SHILSHOLE BOATFEST on Saturday, June 8th, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Shilshole Bay Marina!

The Shilshole Boatfest: Seas the Bay event is for current and future mariners to immerse themselves in the boating world. Attendees get to enjoy sailboat and powerboat rides, participate in kids’ mini opti sailing lessons, check out kayaking and paddleboarding, participate in liveaboard boat tours, and more at Shilshole Bay Marina.

LAKE TO LAKE BIKE RIDE on Saturday, June 8th, 2019 at Lake Hills Park in Bellevue!

Explore Bellevue’s hidden treasures by bike on the Lake to Lake Bike Ride on June 8, 2019, rain or shine. Bring the whole family to this enjoyable, non-competitive ride benefiting the City of Bellevue’s youth camp scholarship fund.

SUNSETS IN SNOHOMISH 2019 WINE WALK on Saturday, June 8th, 2019 in Snohomish!

Dig our vintage attitude. Walk through 150 year old streets. Surround yourself with history; encounter architecture and attitudes of yesteryear while strolling from shop to shop sampling delicious regional wines. A different local winery is featured in each participating shop. Must be at least 21 years old to attend and tickets are required. Check in located at Above and Beyond, 1001 1st St, Snohomish.

KITSAP MEDIEVAL FAIRE 2019 on Saturday, June 8th, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Bremerton!

Watch the most noble of fighters from all across the Known World as they display their valor on the war field or vie for the favor of the Crown and Court in the tournaments. Wander the Artisan’s Village where blacksmiths, potters, scribes, and cooks work their skills. Take part in dance, song and merriment as bards and minstrels play their jaunty tunes! Indulge in the local food vendors or parade Merchants Row where crafts, clothing and treasures are plenty!

TACOMA SPRING FEST on Saturday, June 8th, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Tacoma!

Shop from 75 artists and food trucks at the Tacoma Spring Fest in beautiful Point Ruston, and then take a walk on the sidewalk next to Puget Sound or visit nearby Point Defiance Park. Free.

EVERGREEN MOUNTAIN BIKE FESTIVAL on Saturday, June 8th through Sunday, June 9th, 2019 in Issaquah!

This event is an annual celebration of King County’s premier bike park. You will have the opportunity to ride all the latest bikes from the biggest and best brands, visit with bike product manufacturers and ride all the trails. Events and clinics are scheduled both days for the whole family!

FURRY 5K 2019 on Sunday, June 9th, 2019 at Seward Park!

Join other animal lovers in the Seattle area to raise money for the Seattle Animal Shelter Help the Animals Fund! Each year, the Furry 5K attracts thousands of two-legged runners accompanied by their four-legged companions. The race is followed by Pet-a-Palooza, with entertainment, festive music, awards and an interactive vendor area. Now in its 20th year, the Furry 5K is one of the few races in the Puget Sound area that encourages participants to run or walk with their dogs.

WOODINVILLE WINE RIDE on Sunday, June 9th, 2019 in Woodinville!

The 21-mile route begins at the Woodhouse Wine Estates in Woodinville’s West Valley District, with riders utilizing the beautiful Sammamish River Trail and scenic low-traffic roads through Woodinville and its surrounding communities.

