THE SEARCH CONTINUES – Diyoza (guest star Ivana Milicevic) learns more about the mysterious Children of Gabriel while Abby (Paige Turco) continues searching for a way to save Kane (guest star Henry Ian Kusick). Paige Turco, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon, Tasya Teles and Shannon Kook star. The episode was directed by P.J. Pesce and written by Alyssa Clark (#606). Original airdate: Tuesday, June 11, 2019 @ 9pm