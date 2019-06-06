A MUST LIST – After Rafael (Justin Baldoni) witnesses Mateo’s behavior at school, he wants to take a different approach to his treatment. Rogelio (Jaime Camil) is paranoid that River (Brooke Shields) is plotting her revenge against him. Meanwhile, Jane (Gina Rodriguez) convinces Petra (Yael Grobglas) to go on a single ladies’ night out after she learns that Rafael is dating. Andrea Navedo and Ivonne Coll also star. Melanie Mayron directed the episode written by Carolina Rivera & Madeline Hendricks (#512). Original airdate: Wednesday, June 12th, 2019 @ 9pm