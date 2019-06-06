Filed Under:Lili Reinhart, Riverdale, the cw

On Sunday, Lili Reinhart tweeted about a scary experience she had upon arriving at an airport. The “Riverdale” actress says she was “ushered to a car by someone posing to be an airport cab/Uber driver.”

