MURPHY AND JESS SEARCH FOR MAX — Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) and Jess (Brooke Markham) borrow the Guiding Hope van to search for Max (Casey Diedrick), leaving Felix (Morgan Krantz) in a precarious position. Meanwhile, Dean (Rich Sommer) receives some surprising news. Derek Webster, Kathleen York, Keston John and Thamela Mpumlwana also star. David Grossman directed the episode written by Kara Brown (#111). Original airdate 6/13/2019.