BON APPETIT — While investigating the murder of Eleanor Barba, a chef at a high-end restaurant, Liv (Rose McIver) consumes her brain and becomes an unrelenting perfectionist who knows just how to break a person to their very core. Meanwhile, Major (Robert Buckley) is on a mission to find out who is betraying the commander. Malcolm Goodwin, Rahul Kohli, David Anders, Aly Michalka and Bryce Hodgson also star. Michael Fields directed the episode written by Chelsea Catalanotto (#507). Original airdate 6/13/2019 @ 8pm