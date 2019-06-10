Burden of Truth -- "The Milk of Human Kindness" -- Image Number: BoT_Ep3_0199.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Varun Saranga as Noah Achari and Kristin Kreuk as Joanna Hanley -- Photo: © 2018 Cause One Productions Inc. and Cause One Manitoba Inc.

LUNA VISITS HER MOTHER – When Lovland starts a smear campaign against Noah (guest star Varun Saranga), Joanna (Kristin Kreuk) must gain control of the narrative before her entire case is blown. Meanwhile, Billy (Peter Mooney) waits for an answer on his civil suit, and Luna (Star Slade) returns home to visit her mother (Jessica Matten). The episode was directed by Stephanie Morgenstern and written by Renee St Cyr (#203). Original airdate: 6/16/2019.