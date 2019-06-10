Filed Under:cw network, CW NEws, CW primetime, CW Talk, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw


Deadline highlights Joseph-David Jones, who has been upped to a series regular in the final season of Arrow!

Jack Rowand/The CW

Screen Rant lists out 10 best life lessons learned from Supernatural and The Winchesters!

Advocate.com believes that Black Lightning‘s Nafessa Williams is a force of nature!

cr: Luke Fontana

TV Guide thinks that Legacies‘ Hope and Josie were the cutest couple that never was this TV season!

TV Guide reveals Legacies‘ Danielle Rose Russell’s and Matt Davis’ season 2 wish list!

Nerdist feels like these 5 villains need to face off against Batwoman!

Decider generously gives us a first look at Riverdale‘s “The Maple Murders!”

Comicbook.com shares Supernatural‘s Misha Collins’ bittersweet reaction to the show ending!

