Masters of Illusion -- "Card Darts, Speed Magic, and Figaro" -- Image MOI603_0001 -- Pictured: Naathan Phan -- Photo: © 2019 Masters of Illusion, LLC. All rights reserved.

UNEXPECTED SURPRISE — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include Rick Smith Jr, Michael Turco, Jason Andrews, Lefty, Alexandra Duviver, Matt Marcy and Naathan Phan (#603). Original airdate 6/14/2019.