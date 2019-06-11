



See what’s coming up in and around town this week in Seattle!

SUMMER CONCERTS

MARYMOOR PARK CONCERTS starting on Tuesday, June 11th and continuing through Sunday, September 8th, 2019 at Marymoor Park!

FREE SUMMER CONCERTS AT THE LOCKS now and continuing through Monday, September 2nd, 2019 at the Locks!

CHATEAU STE MICHELLE SUMMER CONCERTS starting Thursday, June 13th and continuing through Saturday, September 21st, 2019 at Chateau Ste Michelle!

ZOOTUNES starting on Sunday, June 16th and continuing through Wednesday, August 28th, 2019 at Woodland Park Zoo!

SEATTLE INTERNATIONAL DANCE FESTIVAL on Friday, June 7th through Saturday, June 22nd, 2019 in various locations in Seattle!

Seattle International Dance Festival is an explosion of dance and the arts both indoors and outdoors.

PARADISO FESTIVAL on Friday, June 14th through Saturday, June 15th, 2019 at the Gorge Ampitheatre!

Hear 60 musicians perform at Paradiso Festival “where digital meets nature” at the outdoor Gorge Amphitheatre in George for age 18+.

BELL HARBOR CLASSIC WEEKEND 2019 on Friday, June 14th through Sunday, June 16th, 2019 at Myrtle Edwards Park!

Watch classic boats parade along the waterfront (Friday 2 to 4 p.m.), and then wear soft-soled shoes to tour boats Saturday & Sunday and vote for your favorite on Bell Harbor Classic Weekend at Pier 66. Free.

WASHINGTON BREWERS FESTIVAL on Friday, June 14th through Sunday, June 16th, 2019 at Marymoor Park!

Raise a glass with us on Father’s Day weekend as the Washington Beer Commission presents the 14th Annual Washington Brewer’s Festival at King County’s Marymoor Park! The Washington Brewer’s Festival is a unique all-ages beer festival (Sat & Sun) where thousands of beer aficionados can sample more than 500 beers from 110 Washington breweries. In addition, the festival great food trucks, a live music stage, wine/cider and all-ages activities.

EDMONDS ARTS FESTIVAL on Friday, June 14th through Sunday, June 16th, 2019 in Edmonds!

Artists display paintings, photos, sculptures, and jewelry at Edmonds Arts Festival, which has food, beer, wine, entertainment, and activities inside and outside Frances Anderson Center. No pets. Free.

MEEKER DAYS FESTIVAL on Friday, June 14th through Sunday, June 16th, 2019 in Downtown Puyallup!

Meeker Days Festival is a street fair with live music, a food court, craft booths, car shows, and events for kids at W. Pioneer Avenue & Meridian. Free.

MARYSVILLE STRAWBERRY FESTIVAL on Friday, June 14th through Sunday, June 16th, 2019 in Marysville!

Marysville Strawberry Festival is a family event with a carnival, vendors, strawberry shortcake, a car show (Saturday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.), a kids’ parade (Saturday 6:15 p.m.), and a grand parade (Saturday 7:45 p.m.).

WENATCHEE RIVER BLUEGRASS FESTIVAL on Friday, June 14th through Sunday, June 16th, 2019 in Cashmere!

Wenatchee River Bluegrass Festival has concerts, vendors, workshops, and camping at the Chelan County Expo Center in Cashmere.

2019 BEST OF SIFF on Friday, June 14th through Thursday, June 20th, 2019 at SIFF Cinema Uptown!

Watch award winners and audience favorites from Seattle International Film Festival at Best of SIFF at SIFF Cinema Uptown.

7TH ANNUAL SEATTLE URBAN-X on Saturday, June 15th, 2019 in Pioneer Square!

Seattle Urban-X is a team adventure race that includes five miles of mental and physical challenges, beginning in Pioneer Square. Teams are 3 or 4 people age 21+.

BLACK ARTS FEST on Saturday, June 15th through Sunday, June 16th, 2019 at Fisher Pavilion in Seattle Center!

Festival Sundiata celebrates African-American art, entertainment, and culture at Seattle Center. Free.

WASHINGTON STATE SUMMER CON on Saturday, June 15th through Sunday, June 16th, 2019 at Washington State Fair Events Center in Puyallup!

Washington State Summer Con [formerly Washington State Toy and Geek Fest] promises vintage toys, comic books, video games, movie characters, celebrities, 350 vendors, panel discussions, interactive displays, cosplay, fair food, and a beer garden at Washington State Fair Events Center in Puyallup.

OLYMPIC AIR SHOW on Saturday, June 15th through Sunday, June 16th, 2019 at Olympia Airport!

See aerobatic performances and aircraft on display at the Olympic Air Show at Olympia Airport.

CIVIL WAR REENACTMENT on Saturday, June 15th through Sunday, June 16th, 2019 at the Central Washington Agricultural Museum, Fullbright Park!

Visit acres of living history camps on display with demos on life during the Civil War. Walk through the Union and Confederate camps, visit with the Civil War Reenactors and learn about our American History! Camps open Saturday 9:00am to 8:00pm and Sunday 9:00am to 3:00pm. Re-live history at the Civil War Battle Reenactment. Come watch the North and South face off each day. This is Washington State’s largest Reenactment Battle!

14TH ANNUAL STREET CAR SHOW on Sunday, June 16th, 2019 in Issaquah!

Admire hundreds of vintage and classic cars at Fenders on Front Street, which includes live music, family activities, and awards in Issaquah. Free.

FATHER’S DAY BBQ ON BLAKE ISLAND on Sunday, June 16th, 2019 on Blake Island!

Celebrate the dad in your life with a day full of fun. Hop on the boat and set out to the Tillicum* longhouse on Blake Island to enjoy a BBQ buffet, guided indoor & outdoor activities, entertainment with 94.1 The Sound and backyard games.

DAY OUT WITH THOMAS: STEAM TEAM TOUR 2019 on Wednesday, June 12th through Friday, June 14th, 2019 as well as Wednesday, June 19th through Friday, June 21st, 2019 in Snoqualmie!

This fun-filled event offers children and their families the opportunity to take a ride with Thomas the Tank Engine, star of the popular Thomas & Friends™ series. In addition, they will meet Sir Topham Hatt, Controller of the Railway and enjoy a day of Thomas-themed activities including toy play, photo ops, and more. The tour, now in its 24th year, will make 37 stops across the U.S. and Canada and is expected to welcome nearly one million passengers in 2019.

Have a great week!