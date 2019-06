A MUST LIST – With Jane (Gina Rodriguez) and Rafael (Justin Baldoni) finally in a good place, they are concerned to discover Mateo’s treatment might be a problem. Alba (Ivonne Coll) and Rogelio (Jaime Camil) are worried about Xo’s (Andrea Navedo) recent behavior. Meanwhile, Petra (Yael Grobglas) is secretly pleased when Rafael and Jane begin fighting over her. Fernando Sariñana directed the episode written by Valentina L. Garza & Deidre Shaw (#513). Original airdate 6/19/2019.