HAPPY BIRTHDAY — It’s Murphy’s (Perry Mattfeld) first birthday since Tyson (Thamela Mpumlwana) was killed and she is feeling more isolated than ever. Brooke Markham, Derek Webster, Kathleen York, Keston John, Thamela Mpumlwana and Casey Deidrick also star. Janice Cooke directed the episode written by Flint Wainess & Yael Zinkow (#112). Original airdate 6/20/2019 @ 9pm