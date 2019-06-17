The CW recently announced their premiere dates for the fall 2019 season. The announcement included the date and time for “Arrow’s” eighth and final season premiere. According to comicbook.com, the episode air on Tuesday, October 15th, at 9/8c. This new season will place the show directly behind new episodes of The Flash.

CW Premiere Schedule:

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 6

8:00-9:00pm BATWOMAN (Series Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm SUPERGIRL (Season Premiere)

MONDAY, OCTOBER 7

8:00-9:00pm ALL AMERICAN (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm BATWOMAN (Encore of Series Premiere)

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 8

8:00-9:00pm THE FLASH (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm BATWOMAN (2nd Encore of series premiere)

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 9

8:00-9:00pm RIVERDALE (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm NANCY DREW (Series Premiere)

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 10

8:00-9:00pm SUPERNATURAL (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm LEGACIES (Season Premiere)

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 11

8:00-9:00pm CHARMED (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm DYNASTY (Season Premiere)

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 15

8:00-9:00pm THE FLASH (Original Episode)

9:00-10:00pm ARROW (Season Premiere)