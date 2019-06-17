Filed Under:cw network, CW pirmetime, cw11 seattle, kstw, the cw, Tweets of the Week

Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!

View this post on Instagram

Maui ✨

A post shared by Gina Rodriguez (@hereisgina) on

View this post on Instagram

hey. 🦀

A post shared by Candice Patton (@candicepatton) on

View this post on Instagram

Happy Father’s Day! I love you so much papa. ❤️

A post shared by Juliana Harkavy (@julianaharkavy) on

View this post on Instagram

me my face and i

A post shared by camila mendes (@camimendes) on

View this post on Instagram

took a dna test and found a relative

A post shared by Madelaine Petsch (@madelame) on

View this post on Instagram

A Mad Dog, a Sweet Pea and a puppy walk into a bar…

A post shared by Jordan Connor (@thejordanconnor) on

View this post on Instagram

Hiatus = multiple naps per day 😌

A post shared by Madeleine Mantock ✨ (@missmads) on

View this post on Instagram

God, do I love a good jumpsuit. 💥

A post shared by Elizabeth Gillies (@lizgillz) on

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s