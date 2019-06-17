Filed Under:cw network, CW NEws, CW primetime, CW Talk, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw, the cw


Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!

Cinema Blend reports that The Flash Season 6 is reportedly casting a new big bad!

 

New York Post swoons over how The 100 stars Bob Morley and Eliza Taylor secretly got married!

Diyah Pera/The CW

 

Broadcasting & Cable applauds Supergirl for topping in ad viewability!

 

TV Guide gets excited about a new vampire coming to Legacies season 2!

Legacies — “We’re Gonna Need a Spotlight” — Image Number: LGC109a_0202bc.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Jenny Boyd as Lizzie and Kaylee Bryant as Josie — Photo: Jace Downs/The CW — Ã‚Â© 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

 

TVLine marks their calendars to watch Sophia Bush guest starring on Jane the Virgin!

 

Paste Magazine loves that Riverdale is jumping back in time with forthcoming Archie 1955 comic!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s