



news

Cinema Blend reports that The Flash Season 6 is reportedly casting a new big bad!

New York Post swoons over how The 100 stars Bob Morley and Eliza Taylor secretly got married!

Broadcasting & Cable applauds Supergirl for topping in ad viewability!

TV Guide gets excited about a new vampire coming to Legacies season 2!

TVLine marks their calendars to watch Sophia Bush guest starring on Jane the Virgin!

Paste Magazine loves that Riverdale is jumping back in time with forthcoming Archie 1955 comic!