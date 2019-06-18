



See what’s coming up in and around town this week in Seattle!

SUMMER CONCERTS

MARYMOOR PARK CONCERTS starting on Tuesday, June 11th and continuing through Sunday, September 8th, 2019 at Marymoor Park!

FREE SUMMER CONCERTS AT THE LOCKS now and continuing through Monday, September 2nd, 2019 at the Locks!

CHATEAU STE MICHELLE SUMMER CONCERTS starting Thursday, June 13th and continuing through Saturday, September 21st, 2019 at Chateau Ste Michelle!

ZOOTUNES starting on Sunday, June 16th and continuing through Wednesday, August 28th, 2019 at Woodland Park Zoo!

SEATTLE INTERNATIONAL DANCE FESTIVAL on Friday, June 7th through Saturday, June 22nd, 2019 in various locations in Seattle!

Seattle International Dance Festival is an explosion of dance and the arts both indoors and outdoors.

2019 BEST OF SIFF on Friday, June 14th through Thursday, June 20th, 2019 at SIFF Cinema Uptown!

Watch award winners and audience favorites from Seattle International Film Festival at Best of SIFF at SIFF Cinema Uptown.

VIVA LA VINO! SHOWCASE OF SPANISH-STYLE WASHINGTON WINES on Tuesday, June 18th, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. at World Trade Center Seattle!

Join for a tasting that will showcase Spanish-style wines from Washington state, including Albarino, Tempranillo, Graciano, Monastrell, and Garnacha. Spanish grape varieties do extremely well in Washington, and account for some of the most exciting, interesting wines in the state. This is no fad or experiment – these wines are serious business, and here to stay.

KIRKLAND SUMMER LUAU WINE WALK on Saturday, June 21st, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. in Kirkland!

Grab some friends and embark on a wine adventure of Kirkland downtown galleries, boutiques and businesses. Meet winemakers from some of Washington’s finest wine producers, and breweries. Sip, stroll and shop around the northwest’s prettiest waterfront destination.

MAKE MUSIC SEATTLE on Saturday, June 21st, 2019 in various locations in Seattle!

Make Music Seattle features dozens of musicians of all ages and skill levels playing at Westlake Park and other locations on the longest day of the year. Free.

SEATTLE OPEN on Friday, June 21st and Sunday, June 23rd, 2019 at Lake Sammamish State Park!

Watch professional players compete at the AVP Seattle Open run by Association of Volleyball Professionals at Lake Sammamish State Park. Free except VIP seats and parking.

TASTE OF TACOMA on Friday, June 21st through Sunday, June 23rd, 2019 at Point Defiance Park!

Taste of Tacoma offers restaurant food, craft vendors, live entertainment, a cooking show, and a beer & wine tasting at Point Defiance Park. Free admission and a free shuttle bus from Tacoma Community College.

FAIRYFEST on Friday, June 21st through Sunday, June 23rd, 2019 in Lakewood!

Family-friendly Fairyfest offers art, music, dance, storytelling, fairy princesses, and 60 fairy houses to find on the grounds of Lakewold Gardens in Lakewood. Children 12 and younger are free.

3RD ANNUAL POUR on Saturday, June 22nd, 2019 at Block 41!

Pour features 20 wineries, live music, and street food for sale at Block 41 in Belltown for age 21+. Premium tickets include a pre-party at noon.

SPOKED TO RIDE 2019 on Saturday, June 22nd, 2019 at Remlinger Farms!

This summer, set in the picturesque Snoqualmie Valley, you can take part in a family bike ride that will help change lives. Spoked to Ride is a unique cycling event for nearly all riding ages where people can register for an afternoon of fun, sun and cycling in order to raise money for the educational needs of children in Africa.

2019 HOT IMPORT NIGHTS on Saturday, June 22nd, 2019 at Angel of the Winds Arena!

Hot Import Nights brings exotic cars, nightclub acts, DJ music, and foreign models to Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett. Free.

SIPFEST 2019 on Saturday, June 22nd, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Downtown Historic Snoqualmie!

Your ticket to a night of fun at SipFest includes admission, ten wine / beer / cider tasting tickets and small bites from seven local restaurants. Additional tasting tickets can be purchased for only $1.00 per ticket.

URBAN CRAFT UPRISING on Saturday, June 22nd through Sunday, June 23rd, 2019 at Seattle Center Exhibition Hall!

Urban Craft Uprising is Seattle’s largest indie craft show! At UCU, now in its fifteenth year, fans can choose from a wide variety of hand-crafted goods, including clothing of all types, jewelry, gifts, bags, wallets, buttons, accessories, aprons, children’s goods, toys, housewares, furniture, paper goods, candles, kits, geekery, art, food, and much, much more.

BACON EGGS & KEGS on Saturday, June 22nd through Sunday, June 23rd, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at CenturyLink Field!

A ticket to Bacon Eggs & Kegs includes beverage tickets (beer, cider, mimosas, bloody marys, Irish coffee, root beer), with $5 brunch bites for sale, entertainment, and lawn games at CenturyLink Field for age 21+

FREMONT SOLSTICE PARADE on Saturday, June 22nd, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in Fremont!

Celebrate with Fremont on the longest day of the year with the Fremont Arts Council’s most spectacular event! Join more than 60 dazzling community-based ensembles parading down the streets of Fremont with giant puppets, stilt walkers, floats, dancers and musicians in this kaleidoscope of joyous human expression. Then, they end the parade with the Fremont Solstice Celebration at Gas Works Park, where they celebrate with local and national street bands, food trucks, beer garden, and more art!

FREMONT FAIR on Saturday, June 22nd through Sunday, June 23rd, 2019 in Fremont!

Fremont Fair has a free craft market, food vendors, a beer garden, street performers, dozens of funky painted cars, and live music. The dog parade is Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ($20 to join).

MIDSOMER FESTIVAL on Saturday, June 22nd through Sunday, June 23rd, 2019 from noon to 5:00 p.m. in Carnation!

The lord of Camlann invites you to attend his Midsomer Festival, with Summer Games, crowning the King & Queen of Summer, puppetry, magic, crafts, archery, and minstrelsy. Come to Somersetshire, ancient realm of Arthur the king, as our morning trumpet & proclamation open the village gates upon the colorful world of Chaucer’s England in 1376. The pace is leisurely: everything does not happen at once. The scale is small, intimate: leave behind the hectic 21st century.

SLUGFEST on Saturday, June 22nd through Sunday, June 23rd, 2019 in Tacoma!

It’s the most unusual Northwest Festival ever – a celebration of slugs. Take a tentacled tram, make your own tentacles and slide down a soapy track to victory in our Human Slug Race! Meet critters up close, take selfies as a flower and find our giant slug statue to play on. Find as many slugs as you can in the Slug Tank. Or follow the story on our Snail Trail and appreciate nature at a slower pace.

DOUG BALDWIN FAMILY COMBINE on Sunday, June 23rd, 2019 at Renton Memorial Stadium in Renton!

Participants of all ages will test their skills in this interactive and family-friendly event. Run the 40-yard dash, catch passes, hit the tackling dummy, test your jumping skills and more. Proceeds from the event will help Doug and the City of Renton build the new Family First Community Center.

MAPS – THE 23RD SEATTLE INTERNATIONAL FESTIVAL OF IMPROV on Sunday, June 23rd through Sunday, June 30th, 2019 at Unexpected Productions!

23rd Seattle International Festival of Improvisation theme is maps, focusing on exploring the purpose and uses of maps. The festival examines maps and mapping particularly in improvisation. Personal maps showing where we’ve been in our lives, careers, and of course improvisationally.

Have a great week!