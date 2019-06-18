Filed Under:cw network, CW primetime, cw11 seattle, cwtv, fool us, kstw, Penn & Teller, the cw
Penn & Teller: Fool Us -- "They're Baack!" -- Image Number: PEN602_9318.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Helen Coghlan, Teller and Penn Jillette -- Photo: Jacob Kepler/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

FOOL ME ONCE — Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out.  Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.  The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets.  The magicians featured in the episode include Javi Benitez, Rebecca Herrera, Helen Coghlan and Danny Cole.  Alyson Hannigan (“How I Met Your Mother”) serves as host (#602). Original airdate 6/24/2019.

