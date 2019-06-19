Unlike millennials before us, generation Z was raised on different media: new cartoons, new movie remakes, new music, and a new Carrie Bradshaw.

Or really, an old one, if you consider that The Carrie Diaries is a prequel to the TV classic Sex and the City where Carrie was first introduced. Still, however you look at it, in 2013 – 15 years after the original show premiered – Carrie Bradshaw was redefined as a strong willed, naïve, and hardworking teenage girl, one whom like me, many teenage girls grew to love like a best friend.

Carrie was everything. She was cool, fashionable, nice, and lived the most fabulous New York City life.

5 years after its end, this show still holds a special place in the hearts of many, getting a second life on Netflix in 2014. This leaves us wondering, what is our favorite city girl up to now? Well, though the show is over, actress AnnaSophia Robb (who played Carrie) hasn’t slowed down, and neither had the rest of the cast.

Here’s the scoop Bradshaw style on the cast’s latest happenings:

1. Annasophia Robb (Carrie Bradshaw)

A child actress, AnnaSophia Robb was no stranger to the screen before The Carrie Diaries began, and she hasn’t shied away from it after either. In a very Carrie Bradshaw style, Robb has a full plate trying to balance both school and her career. She is currently acting in the Hulu series The Act AND just graduated from NYU’s Gallatin School for Individualized Study. Currently, she is starring in a theatrical adaptation of Shakespeare’s Macbeth at the Redbull Theater in New York.

2. Austin Butler (Sebastian Kyyd)

Dreamy teen heartthrob Austin Butler has remained such as he has continued his career as an actor and model. After The Carrie Diaries Butler appeared in 3 episodes of our very own Arrow playing the role of Chase. In 2018, he made his Broadway Debut in the play The Iceman Cometh. This year, he is set to star in Quentin Tarantino’s new film Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood. He is also currently dating actress Vanessa Hudgens, the two have been together since 2011.

3. Ellen Wong (Mouse)

Throughout the series, Ellen Wong’s character ‘Mouse’, developed from a mousey book-nerd, into a strong leader and self-advocate. Perhaps this version of Mouse is closer to the real Ellen Wong as she has opted for much darker roles post Carrie Diaries. She can be seen in the tv series Dark Matter, and is currently acting in Netflix’s GLOW.

4. Chloe Bridges (Donna La Donna)

Due in part to her wonderful performance as the evil Donna La Donna, Chloe Bridges has continued a prosperous acting career after the show came to an end. She can be seen in films like Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates, as well as the series Insatiable and Pretty Little Liars. Like Butler, she too has returned to the CW! She can be seen in two episodes of Charmed playing the character Tessa.

Care to re-live your Carrie Diaries days? All episodes of the show can currently be found on Netflix.