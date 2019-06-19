



The mystery books we all read when we were growing up, Nancy Drew, is now coming to a TV screen near YOU, in the fall, with their premiere series airing only on The CW. For over 70 years, Nancy Drew has solved cases we couldn’t solve on our own, but now, everything will be right in front of us, to answer the question, whodunit?

But why should you watch it? Here are 3 reasons why Nancy Drew should definitely be marked in your calendars Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. starting this Fall…

First, if you haven’t watched the trailer for Nancy Drew, give it a look here!

It’s a horror show… duh, but it has some juicy drama!

Of course, you can’t say Nancy Drew without thinking of murder, from her books of course, but with this, not only do you get to see Nancy Drew, the teenage detective, but you see Nancy Drew, the working waitress. Nancy also deals with her relationships with some allies and enemies, opening her to a harsh reality that hits close to home for her.

It’s Nancy Drew!

I can guarantee that throughout your life, you have read at least one Nancy Drew book from the incredible series, and if you haven’t, well, either you don’t like the crime-solving/murder mystery genre, or you’re living under a rock. Don’t you wanna see all the murder mysteries played out on TV? Exactly.

The cast is full of recognizable faces

The cast includes, Gage Marsh (Davis Crawford from iZombie), Kurt Long (Pastor Ames from Supernatural & Lee Money from iZombie) and Leah Lewis (Angela Wu from Charmed). Alvina August will also be in this series, as she has been Tigressa in Arrow and Tasha Banes in Supernatural.Tune in to CW11 Seattle on October 9th, 2019 at 9 p.m. for the premiere and Wednesdays this fall to help Nancy Drew solve the murder mysteries that her and all of Horseshoe Bay, Maine are wondering about!

