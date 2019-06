As Netflix continues relaxing on their viewer statistics, one of their most recent properties has apparently been breaking all kinds of records. That’s right, the Adam Sandler-produced Murder Mystery is now resting atop the charts for the biggest opening weekend for a Netflix original film. According to the streaming giant’s comedy Twitter account, over 30.8 million accounts tuned in to watch the film this weekend, 13.37m stateside and an additional 17.49 internationally.