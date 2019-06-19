And if you think the Mariners couldn’t possibly do anything else confusing, on Saturday June 15th, The Mariners traded AL Home Run Leader, 1B/DH Edwin Encarnación to the New York Yankees for RHP prospect Juan Then and other cash considerations.

Now this trade is not only interesting because the Mariners traded their best player of the year right now, but also, because Juan Then is not new to being on the Mariners Roster. They actually had Juan Then back in 2017, before they traded him and LHP JP Sears away to the Yankees for Nick Rumbelow, who isn’t even on the Mariners roster anymore.

So basically, the Mariners traded an All-Star for a mechanical pencil and some Oreos. Yep. That’s true.

But that doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t go to these games, of course, I mean, you see the weather getting nicer and the promotions are getting more intriguing, with having Lou Piniella Lou’Au Hawaiian Shirt Night, Turn Back the Clock Day and even on the 4th of July, A Patriotic Mariners Tank Top Day.

And you can’t forget about all the delicacies not just in the ballpark, but right outside, for even a good price.

And if you want to take the whole family, go ahead! Have some dippin’ dots, grab a brewski, chow down on a footlong and crack open those peanuts!

Yes, even with all the ridiculousness that has occurred this year in the front office of the Mariners, that shouldn’t stop you from hanging with you best friends on a nice, summer evening in Seattle, or afternoon, depending on when you go.