As a lover of both film and summer, let me say, outdoor movies are basically my passion from June to August. The warm air with a slight breeze, the constant hum of the crowd in anticipation, the smell of buttered popcorn in the air. I love it all.

Outdoor movies are also a good way to catch up on some classics without putting a dent in your pocket (all of the screenings listed below range from free – $5).

If you’re wondering where you can catch one of these fabulous outdoor screenings, look no further, because we have a comprehensive list of every outdoor screening in the greater Seattle Area! Films range from Indiana Jones to Bohemian Rhapsody and include favorites like Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, The Princess Bride, Back to the Future, and many more. So go! Bring yourself, the family, or a cute date, and snuggle up under the stars.

See the list below for dates and locations.

JUNE

20th – Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark @Peddler Brewing Co. in Ballard

27th – Mean Girls @Peddler Brewing Co. in Ballard

JULY

6th – Ferris Bueller’s Day Off @LeMay Car Museum in Tacoma (drive in movie)

9th – Hotel Translyvania 3 @Bellevue Downtown Park

10th – Ferris Bueller’s Day Off @Marymoor Park in Redmond

11th – The Hangover @Peddler Brewing Co. in Ballard

12th – Aquaman @Westlake Park in Downtown Seattle

16th – A Dog’s Way Home @Bellevue Downtown Park

17th – Bohemian Rhapsody @Marymoor Park in Redmond

18th – The Princess Bride @Peddler Brewing Co. in Ballard

19th – Christopher Robin @Westlake Park in Downtown Seattle

21st – Jurassic Park @Seattle Outdoor Cinema in South Lake Union

23rd – Smallfoot @Bellevue Downtown Park

24th – Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse @Marymoor Park in Redmond

25th – 10 Things I Hate About You @Peddler Brewing Co. in Ballard

26th – Shrek @ Cascade Playground in South Lake Union

27th – The Princess Bride @The Seattle Center

OR

– The Goonies @LeMay Car Museum in Tacoma

30th – How to Train your Dragon: The Hidden World @Bellevue Downtown Park

31st – Top Gun @Marymoor Park in Redmond

AUGUST

1st – Back to the Future @Peddler Brewing Co. in Ballard

2nd – Willy Wonka and The Chocolate Factory (1971) @Westlake Park in Downtown Seattle

3rd – Crazy Rich Asians @The Seattle Center

6th – The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part @Bellevue Downtown Park

7th – The Incredibles 2 @Marymoor Park in Redmond

8th – Point Break @Peddler Brewing Co. in Ballard

9th – Jurassic Park @Westlake Park in Downtown Seattle

10th – Bohemian Rhapsody @The Seattle Center

13th – The Sandlot @Marymoor Park in Redmond

OR

– Ferdinand @Bellevue Downtown Park

15th – Pitch Perfect @Peddler Brewing Co. in Ballard

16th – Captain Marvel @Westlake Park in Downtown Seattle

17th – Dirty Dancing @The Seattle Center

20th – Wonder Park @Bellevue Downtown Park

22nd – Grease @Marymoor Park in Redmond

OR

– The Sandlot @Peddler Brewing Co. in Ballard

23rd – Incredibles 2 @Westlake Park in Downtown Seattle

24th – Black Panther @The Seattle Center

25th – Black Panther (21+ only) @Seattle Outdoor Cinema in South Lake Union

27th – Back to the Future @Bellevue Downtown Park

28th – The Princess Bride @Marymoor Park in Redmond

29th – The Big Lebowski @Peddler Brewing Co. in Ballard

If you’re not in the mood for a film, you can always tune into CW11 to see all your favorite shows.

Happy watching!