As a lover of both film and summer, let me say, outdoor movies are basically my passion from June to August. The warm air with a slight breeze, the constant hum of the crowd in anticipation, the smell of buttered popcorn in the air. I love it all.
Outdoor movies are also a good way to catch up on some classics without putting a dent in your pocket (all of the screenings listed below range from free – $5).
If you’re wondering where you can catch one of these fabulous outdoor screenings, look no further, because we have a comprehensive list of every outdoor screening in the greater Seattle Area! Films range from Indiana Jones to Bohemian Rhapsody and include favorites like Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, The Princess Bride, Back to the Future, and many more. So go! Bring yourself, the family, or a cute date, and snuggle up under the stars.
See the list below for dates and locations.
JUNE
20th – Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark @Peddler Brewing Co. in Ballard
27th – Mean Girls @Peddler Brewing Co. in Ballard
JULY
6th – Ferris Bueller’s Day Off @LeMay Car Museum in Tacoma (drive in movie)
9th – Hotel Translyvania 3 @Bellevue Downtown Park
10th – Ferris Bueller’s Day Off @Marymoor Park in Redmond
11th – The Hangover @Peddler Brewing Co. in Ballard
12th – Aquaman @Westlake Park in Downtown Seattle
16th – A Dog’s Way Home @Bellevue Downtown Park
17th – Bohemian Rhapsody @Marymoor Park in Redmond
18th – The Princess Bride @Peddler Brewing Co. in Ballard
19th – Christopher Robin @Westlake Park in Downtown Seattle
21st – Jurassic Park @Seattle Outdoor Cinema in South Lake Union
23rd – Smallfoot @Bellevue Downtown Park
24th – Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse @Marymoor Park in Redmond
25th – 10 Things I Hate About You @Peddler Brewing Co. in Ballard
26th – Shrek @ Cascade Playground in South Lake Union
27th – The Princess Bride @The Seattle Center
OR
– The Goonies @LeMay Car Museum in Tacoma
30th – How to Train your Dragon: The Hidden World @Bellevue Downtown Park
31st – Top Gun @Marymoor Park in Redmond
AUGUST
1st – Back to the Future @Peddler Brewing Co. in Ballard
2nd – Willy Wonka and The Chocolate Factory (1971) @Westlake Park in Downtown Seattle
3rd – Crazy Rich Asians @The Seattle Center
6th – The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part @Bellevue Downtown Park
7th – The Incredibles 2 @Marymoor Park in Redmond
8th – Point Break @Peddler Brewing Co. in Ballard
9th – Jurassic Park @Westlake Park in Downtown Seattle
10th – Bohemian Rhapsody @The Seattle Center
13th – The Sandlot @Marymoor Park in Redmond
OR
– Ferdinand @Bellevue Downtown Park
15th – Pitch Perfect @Peddler Brewing Co. in Ballard
16th – Captain Marvel @Westlake Park in Downtown Seattle
17th – Dirty Dancing @The Seattle Center
20th – Wonder Park @Bellevue Downtown Park
22nd – Grease @Marymoor Park in Redmond
OR
– The Sandlot @Peddler Brewing Co. in Ballard
23rd – Incredibles 2 @Westlake Park in Downtown Seattle
24th – Black Panther @The Seattle Center
25th – Black Panther (21+ only) @Seattle Outdoor Cinema in South Lake Union
27th – Back to the Future @Bellevue Downtown Park
28th – The Princess Bride @Marymoor Park in Redmond
29th – The Big Lebowski @Peddler Brewing Co. in Ballard
If you’re not in the mood for a film, you can always tune into CW11 to see all your favorite shows.
Happy watching!