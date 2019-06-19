Filed Under:cw11 seattle, kstw, outdoor movies, Seattle outdoor movies

As a lover of both film and summer, let me say, outdoor movies are basically my passion from June to August. The warm air with a slight breeze, the constant hum of the crowd in anticipation, the smell of buttered popcorn in the air. I love it all.

Outdoor movies are also a good way to catch up on some classics without putting a dent in your pocket (all of the screenings listed below range from free – $5).

If you’re wondering where you can catch one of these fabulous outdoor screenings, look no further, because we have a comprehensive list of every outdoor screening in the greater Seattle Area! Films range from Indiana Jones to Bohemian Rhapsody and include favorites like Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, The Princess Bride, Back to the Future, and many more. So go! Bring yourself, the family, or a cute date, and snuggle up under the stars.

See the list below for dates and locations.

JUNE

20thIndiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark @Peddler Brewing Co. in Ballard

27thMean Girls @Peddler Brewing Co. in Ballard

 

 

JULY

6thFerris Bueller’s Day Off @LeMay Car Museum in Tacoma (drive in movie)

9thHotel Translyvania 3 @Bellevue Downtown Park

10thFerris Bueller’s Day Off @Marymoor Park in Redmond

11thThe Hangover @Peddler Brewing Co. in Ballard

12thAquaman @Westlake Park in Downtown Seattle

16thA Dog’s Way Home @Bellevue Downtown Park               

17thBohemian Rhapsody @Marymoor Park in Redmond

18thThe Princess Bride @Peddler Brewing Co. in Ballard

19thChristopher Robin @Westlake Park in Downtown Seattle

21stJurassic Park @Seattle Outdoor Cinema in South Lake Union

23rd Smallfoot @Bellevue Downtown Park

24thSpider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse @Marymoor Park in Redmond           

25th10 Things I Hate About You @Peddler Brewing Co. in Ballard

26thShrek @ Cascade Playground in South Lake Union

27thThe Princess Bride @The Seattle Center

OR

The Goonies @LeMay Car Museum in Tacoma

30thHow to Train your Dragon: The Hidden World @Bellevue Downtown Park          

31stTop Gun @Marymoor Park in Redmond

 

AUGUST

1stBack to the Future @Peddler Brewing Co. in Ballard

2ndWilly Wonka and The Chocolate Factory (1971) @Westlake Park in Downtown Seattle

3rdCrazy Rich Asians @The Seattle Center

6thThe Lego Movie 2: The Second Part @Bellevue Downtown Park

7thThe Incredibles 2 @Marymoor Park in Redmond

8thPoint Break @Peddler Brewing Co. in Ballard

9thJurassic Park @Westlake Park in Downtown Seattle

10th Bohemian Rhapsody @The Seattle Center

13thThe Sandlot @Marymoor Park in Redmond

OR

Ferdinand @Bellevue Downtown Park 

15thPitch Perfect @Peddler Brewing Co. in Ballard

16thCaptain Marvel @Westlake Park in Downtown Seattle

17thDirty Dancing @The Seattle Center

20thWonder Park @Bellevue Downtown Park

22nd Grease @Marymoor Park in Redmond

OR

The Sandlot @Peddler Brewing Co. in Ballard

23rdIncredibles 2 @Westlake Park in Downtown Seattle

24thBlack Panther @The Seattle Center

25thBlack Panther (21+ only) @Seattle Outdoor Cinema in South Lake Union

27thBack to the Future @Bellevue Downtown Park

28thThe Princess Bride @Marymoor Park in Redmond           

29thThe Big Lebowski @Peddler Brewing Co. in Ballard

 

If you’re not in the mood for a film, you can always tune into CW11 to see all your favorite shows.

 

Happy watching!

