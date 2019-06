MURPHY MAKES AN OFFER – Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) and Diyoza (guest star Ivana Milicevic) make their way to the mysterious anomaly in search of the Old Man. Meanwhile, Murphy (Richard Harmon) has an offer for Emori (guest star Luisa d’Oliveira). Eliza Taylor, Bob Morley, Paige Turco, Lindsey Morgan, Tasya Teles and Shannon Kook star. The episode was directed by April Mullen and written by Miranda Kwok (#608). Original airdate 6/25/2019.