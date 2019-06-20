Wednesday, June 19, 2019 — No, I’m not talking about the Anthony Davis trade (that’s now in the past). I’m talking about a completely new one!

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Memphis Grizzlies traded All-Star PG Mike Conley Jr. to the Utah Jazz for Grayson Allen, Kyle Korver, and Jae Crowder, the No. 23 overall pick AND a protected 2020 first-round pick!

This is an even trade for both sides of the deal. Mike Conley Jr., while recovering from an ankle injury, is a solid PG pick for the Jazz. On the flip side, the Grizzlies are receiving a bunch of talent, a rookie, and a veteran — Grayson Allen is just fresh off his rookie season, Kyle Korver is known for making consistent three-pointers, and Jae Crowder is a key addition in the post.

The Memphis Grizzlies already have the No. 2 overall pick in this year’s draft, and to add the No. 23 overall is vital for the organization, to hopefully reconstruct the franchise and develop young talent to have success in the near future.

This trade really helps the Jazz out. On the offensive side, shooting guard Donovan Mitchell has led the team toward consecutive playoff appearances. And now, vet point guard Mike Conley Jr. joins the team; this dynamic duo will definitely raise some eyebrows in the Western Conference.

Expect these two teams to feel rejuvenated after their trades, but don’t expect drastic changes in the Win/Loss column. The Grizzlies finished with a 33-49 record in the 2018-2019 season, which is not good at all, while the Jazz finished 50-32, which is great. For both teams, the amount of wins and losses produced won’t have major changes, with a prediction of the Jazz going 48-34 and the Grizzlies going 35-47.

The NBA off-season is one of the craziest times of the year for sports and it never disappoints…