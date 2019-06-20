



That’s right! Tomorrow is summer solstice. Now, what is solstice? We all know that it’s the first day of summer, but does it mean something more than that?

The summer solstice happens when the North Pole is at its maximum tilt towards the sun, causing the longest period of sunlight seen all year! In Seattle, we will be seeing 16 hours of daylight. Sure makes up for all those dark winter nights!

Here’s how to make the most of earth’s longest day and start your summer off with a bang.

Attend the Fremont Solstice Parade

Perhaps the most famous Seattle Solstice Event, the Fremont Solstice Parade is a sight to be seen. A bit of an unsual parade, the procession consists of floats, dancers, and naked bike riders with bodies painted in all sorts of interesting designs. The parade kicks off at 1pm on Saturday and will run through Fremont to Gas Works park. Don’t miss it!

Catch Free Music at the Mural

Make your way to the Seattle Center on Friday for free music, food, drinks, and more! Extra activities include palm reading, typewriter poems, jugglers, stilt dancers, and acrobats. Music will run from 5-8:30pm, a great place to have dinner and listen to sweet jams as the sun sets (at 9:10pm).

See a Mariners Game

Though the Mariners are not at their best this year, baseball games are still a traditional summer experience. The Mariners are at home Thursday through Sunday against the Orioles, so get out and enjoy the 70 degree weather! Friday is Hawaiian shirt night, so make sure to be early!

Eat, Drink, and Be Merry at Bacon Eggs & Kegs!

Brunch and Beer. Need I say more? Head to century link field this Sunday for Bacon Eggs & Kegs, a festival benefitting Northwest Harvest. Eat from tons of brunch food vendors, try over 40 types of beer and cider, visit one of the 30ft Blood Mary Bars or play a giant game of jenga! A great way to get outside with fellow Seattleites, you can get tickets for this awesome event here.

Watch (or play) Some Volleyball!

What better way to celebrate the start of summer than to get outside and watch some world class Beach Volleyball! The AVP Seattle Open runs June 21st – 23rd this year and takes place at the Lake Sammamish State Park. Players will be coming from all over the Seattle area, competing for over $150,000 in prizes! Bring your boat (or a friend’s boat) and take a cruise after the tournament!