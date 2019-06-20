



Get ready, because we are gearing up for the most important holiday of the summer. No, not the Fourth of July, no, not the summer solstice. National ice cream day! This year, national ice cream day is on July 21st. Yeah, we get it, that’s more than a month away. But hey! It’s never too early to get excited about ice cream.

Here are the 5 wackiest flavors to try in Seattle when the time comes:

1. Buttermilk Pancake & Eggs OR Skillet Cornbread w/ Candied Nettles and Pine Nuts

We’re kicking it off with summer flavors from everyone’s favorite ice cream shop, Salt and Straw. I kid you not, I waited over 45 minutes to get ice cream from Salt and Straw and boy was it worth it. Their current theme is ‘camping’ and they went all out, featuring flavors that take you back to your days at a summer campground.

Salt and Straw 5420 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle, WA 9810

2. Blueberry Moscow Mule

This next flavor is a tasty adult treat featuring ginger beer and lime ice cream with vodka soaked blueberries. It can be found at the Central District Ice Cream Company. Families, don’t worry, CD Ice Cream has lots of flavors for the kiddos as well.

Central District Ice Cream Company 509 13th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122

3. Liquid Nitrogen Ice Cream: Mexican Street Corn

Liquid Nitrogen Ice Cream is all the rage right now, after scientists discovered that nitrogen may be the secret to making the dessert perfectly creamy. At the street eats style restaurant Nue, they took ice cream to another level, creating a liquid nitrogen ice cream flavored like Mexican street corn. Definitely a must try.

Nue 1519 14th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122

4. Honey Lavender

Native to Seattle, Molly Moon’s is a summer staple. They usually keep it simple, perfecting regular vanilla and chocolate flavors. But don’t be fooled! They also have some interesting experimentations of their own. My personal favorite is the honey lavender. Try it at any one of their 8 Seattle locations.

Molly Moons Multiple Locations

5. Swiss Chocolate Orange

Finally, at the Husky Deli in West Seattle you can try a Swiss chocolate cone with orange zest to top it off. My mouth is watering already.

Husky Delicatessen 4721 California Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98116

As of now, national ice cream day is only 38 days away… but who’s counting? In the meantime, be sure to tune in to CW11 and catch up on all your favorite shows!