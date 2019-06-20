



Yes, DH Daniel “Dingers” Vogelbach is amazing right? So why not vote him to the Midsummer Classic next month!

He is, right now, the Mariners only hope to get a representative from their team to play at the game in Cleveland. And the stats don’t lie, with him leading the team in Homeruns with 18 and Walks with 51. He also leads the team in On-Base Percentage (OBP) with a .396 and also Slugging Percentage with a .543.

There’s no mistake that this guy can also hit MONSTER homeruns, like this one, and this one, and you can’t forget about this one.

Vogelbach unfortunately only has around 237,000 votes, compared to the leader who has around 893,000 votes, but that doesn’t mean that hope is lost…

The Home Run Derby is a classic event during All-Star Week for baseball, which happens the day before the actual All-Star Game. Vogelbach can still be selected for that event; even though he is sitting in eighth (8th) in total Homeruns for the American League, only a few shy of the leader.

Daniel Vogelbach is a player everyone loves, he is very lively in the dugout, he always has a smile on his face and brings a positive attitude to the team. Not only should he be in Cleveland for All-Star weekend, but he deserves it.

But, voting ends really soon! The ballot will close at 1 p.m. PST on Friday June 21, 2019 and then, the results will be released shortly after. To vote for Daniel Vogelbach, click here! You can only vote up to 5 times in a 24-hour span, so that means after your fifth time, you are not allowed to vote!

Seattle, vote Daniel! Go Mariners! Let’s see a Mariner represent our team well!