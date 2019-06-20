The average home buyer has access to 1% of properties that are listed on the MLS. Whisper focuses on the other 99% off-market.

Seattle, Washington / June 14, 2019 – Whisper Real Estate, an innovative new residential real estate firm, is launching this month. Whisper allows clients to significantly expand their search by providing access to a virtually untapped category of properties: off-market real estate.

Whisper is the first off-market real estate platform. With Whisper, clients can search a database of every home in Snohomish and King Counties, whether the property is listed for sale or not. Clients can then make offers directly to the property owner, with no fees and no competition from other buyers. Offers are delivered by FedEx in a Whisper Offer Box.

Whisper Real Estate is an entirely new way to buy or sell a home in Seattle Metro Area. The process is simple:

The client searches every property in King and Snohomish County. Clients can filter the search by property type, location and other characteristics. Whisper works with the client to narrow the search down to their top 21 options and to come up with fair offers. Before the offers are sent out Whisper provides Off Market Property Tours to view the exteriors and verify clients top choices. Whisper mails offer codes to the property owners in Whisper Offer Boxes. If property owners express interest, Whisper will work on the details of the official offer to satisfy both parties. If both parties agree on terms, the deal is completed at no cost to the buyer. Whisper charges buyers nothing, and sellers only 2% (half the cost of most competitors) upon successful closing.

On average, 2 out of 21 properties they make offers on will be open to selling.

For buyers, the benefits of Whisper Real Estate are huge. For one, the Whisper platform dramatically expands the number of homes involved in the property search, allowing clients to find their true dream home. Second, there is absolutely no cost to the buyer, and Whisper helps to minimize buyer’s remorse. And third, Whisper can often find properties at fantastic values while eliminating competition from other buyers within a short search time frame of 2 – 8 weeks.

For sellers, Whisper Real Estate offers a stress-free selling process with a very low fee. Whisper charges sellers only 2%, which is half the rate of competitors like Redfin (Redfin 1% listing fee + 3% buyer’s agent commission). Property owners can receive offer codes in the mail and have their home sold in a matter of weeks; or, they can proactively list their homes for sale on the Whisper platform. If owner decides to sell they can do prolong closing which will allow them to find their next home.

By providing an easy selling process with no lengthy listing contract and a fraction of normal commission rates, Whisper aims to help sellers save both time and money when selling their home.

By providing an entirely new way to search for and purchase real estate, Whisper aims to help buyers find their true dream home.

It’s time for the real estate industry to respond to the changing needs of home buyers and sellers – and Whisper Real Estate is leading the way.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Mike Chaffee

Founder of Whisper Real Estate

Chaffee Real Estate

425-736-7335