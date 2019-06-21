



Seattle. The city of rain and coffee. And now, art! Didn’t know that? Well it’s been right under our noses. Take advantage of the summer weather and use the app STQRY to explore Seattle’s bustling art scene.

Here’s how it works:

The STQRY app asks for your location, and then gives you a map of your surrounding area. Our map here at CW11 looks something like this.

The blue icons are art related events and centers, linking you to things like the Seattle Art Museum, The Museum of Pop Culture, or a tour of the public art in Seattle’s business district.

Once you click on an icon, the app will give you information about its history and location. It also links photos and sometimes even video or audio descriptions of the pieces inside. Tours guide you from piece to piece giving you art history as well as walking directions.

The green dots are individual pieces such as the Hammering Man, and often appear on the public art tours throughout the city. Also featured are popular galleries and record stores.

STQRY also has a QR code feature, where users can scan a QR code on a piece they find interesting and receive all sorts of information on its background.

An art walk or a visit to a museum is a great way to not only see new parts of the city, but to partake in Seattle’s art scene, and engage with featured pieces.

Some exhibits you can check out now are “Taking Tea” featuring the work of porcelain artist Claire Partington at the Seattle Art Museum, or “Fantasy: Worlds of Myth and Magic” at the Museum of Pop Culture, an exhibit that explores the making of some of the most famous creatures in filmography such as the Wicked Witch of the West.

So, art lovers, get out and get going! This summer weather won’t last forever.

Not an art lover? Don’t sweat, STQRY is a great place to start.

The app is available for download on IOS, Android, and Windows 8 free of charge. For more information and printable city art maps go to https://www.seattle.gov/arts/experience/maps-and-apps.

Happy Hunting!

