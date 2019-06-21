Garlic Fries? Dippin’ Dots? A Classic Hot Dog? Or Kettle Corn? All these amazing options are available wherever you go at T-Mobile Park, but with the rise of diversified cuisines, what are the new favorite “ballpark meals” everyone has to try?

Din Tai Fung (in Section 132)

This new Chinese enterprise has people oozing for pork wonton soup, chicken-fried rice, spare ribs and even tofu. Din Tai Fung offers a cultural experience of different food at the ballpark that just attracts so many people to the establishment.

2. The Sultan of Sandwich (Main Concourse: Section 105)

The Dave Niehaus inspired sandwich shop has some new additions to their menu, being their Meatball Sandwich, the Cubano sandwich and their Reuben sandwich.

(VOGEY HOAGIE PICUTRED BELOW)

Paseo (Edgar’s Cantina and Edgar’s Home Run Porch)

Another sandwich shop, Paseo is strictly Caribbean themed, in honor of Edgar Martinez, and has all different kind of meals and sandwiches for everyone. Their menu consists of Caribbean roast sandwiches. They also have a chicken thigh sandwich, tofu sandwich, Caribbean bowl and roasted corn on the cob.

(CARIBBEAN ROAST SANDWICH AND CARIBBEAN FRIES WITH AIOLI PICTURED BELOW)

Hit It Here Café

Well, you’ve seen it on TV or at the games, because the café has a bullseye in bright neon right next to its sign, but have you tried the food there yet? As one of the few sit-down restaurants, the menu touches all cuisines around the world including Kuku fries, classic Clam Chowder, and pizza. With an amazing view of the game, the café truly has that sit down, relax and enjoy the game feeling that everyone wants at the ballpark.

(KUKU FRIES PICTURED BELOW).

Frozen Rope Sandwich Company (Main Concourse: Section 132)

Now I get you’re thinking, “I’ve heard about too many sandwich places! Give me something else!” Well this is something else. On a nice, sunny day, you need a little dessert to cool you off. This the place for sure. Dessert sandwiches are made to order with your favorite ice cream and cookies, or even brownies. They have root beer floats for the adults (yes for the adults!) and all different locally made ice cream for everyone to enjoy.

So next time you go to a Mariners game, get some chicken-fried rice, a Reuben, or maybe corn on the cob! Those Kuku fries or even a classic ice cream sandwich with a bit of a twist sound like a fun change from your usual hot dog and beer!