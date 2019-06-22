If you’re a nerd like me, when you get into a new show you want to know EVERYTHING about it. From the writer, to the producer, to the star’s zodiac signs, I like to know it all.

If you’re like me, you’re in luck, because I’m about to delve deep into who makes the magic behind the scenes of your favorite CW shows. If you’re not like me, stick around anyway, you might learn something 😉

Greg Berlanti. Sound familiar? The name should ring a bell, because if you watch the CW at all, you’ve probably seen his name flash across your TV screen.

Greg is to the CW as the Wizard is to the Land of Oz. He executive producers NINE CW TV shows. These series include Arrow, The Flash, and Supergirl (all of which he created), as well as Riverdale, Batwoman, Katy Keene, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Black Lightning, and All American.

Mr. Berlanti just set a record for the most live action television series on air at the same time, with 18 series ordered for the 2019 season (half of which can be found right here on CW11). For reference, that’s like having 18 children under the age of six living in one home. Crazy, unheard of, and overwhelmingly hard.

Yet, Berlanti does not claim to handle all of this on his own. In fact, he states the exact opposite, taking to Twitter last month to thank all of his collaborators.

4/4… Across our shows there are thousands of people who sacrifice their time, lives and give the best of themselves to help tell the stories you enjoy. One thing I’m most proud of at our company is our ongoing commitment and support of other creators and artists . — Love, Greg (@GBerlanti) May 11, 2019

On the topic of giving thanks, I would like to thank Greg for his talent and creativity that allowed all of our favorite shows to come to life!

If you’re like me, you can’t wait to see what he comes up with next. Tune in to CW11 to find out.