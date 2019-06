JOANNA AND BILLY WORK TO SAVE THEIR CLIENT FROM HEADING TO JAIL – Joanna (Kristin Kreuk) and Billy (Peter Mooney) scramble to save their new client from jail, but things are thrown into disarray when a new witness comes forward. Meanwhile, Luna (Star Slade) is forced to make an agonizing choice. Michelle Latimer directed the episode that was written by Hayden Simpson (#205). The CW original airdate 6/30/2019 @ 8pm