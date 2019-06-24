Filed Under:cw network, CW NEws, CW primetime, CW Talk, cw11 seattle, kstw


Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!

Cinema Blend asks whether The Flash will bring Nora West-Allen back for season 6!

 

POPSUGAR wants you to get ready for the new Nancy Drew series!

 

TV Insider lists nine Arrow episodes to watch before the final season!

 

The Hollywood Reporter has burning questions that Supergirl needs to answer in season 5!

 

The Hollywood Reporter gives us insight on DC’s Jim Lee touring Kuwait with the USO and CW stars!

 

US Weekly chats about Misha Collins’ mourning on Supernatural ending!

