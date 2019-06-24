



This summer, on July 13th, Seattle will be hosting the BIGGEST… BADDEST… COOLEST race of the year, the Milk Carton Derby!

A lesser known part of the annual Seafair festival, known best for the flying of the famous Blue Angels, the Milk Carton Derby is a spectacle to be seen in itself.

The competition – which takes place on Greenlake at 10:30 am on the morning of the 13th – consists of teams of people racing from one side of the lake to the other in boats made almost entirely out of milk cartons. Teams can be made up of friends, families, business employees, schools, and much more!

Not only must the boats be engineered to float correctly – much harder than it sounds – they must also have a creative design as cash prizes and trophies are given to not only the fastest but the most unique boats.

Here are some of the most creative boats from previous years:

Still, something tells me that these photos just don’t do the whole experience justice. Go see them in person on July 13th and then come back here and comment about your favorite boats. Or, better yet, click here to sign up and participate yourself.

Extra points go to those who make a CW themed boat! Maybe decorate yours as The Flash and get the power of super speed?